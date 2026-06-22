World Cup 2026: France confirm win over Iraq thanks to Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé scored the only goal as France beat Iraq 1-0 at Lincoln Financial Field to strengthen their position in Group I at the 2026 World Cup.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match France VS Sénégal, le 16/06/2026 20:00, stade MetLife Stadium
Illustration du match France VS Sénégal, le 16/06/2026 20:00, stade MetLife Stadium
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SUMMARY

France won their 2026 World Cup group-stage match against Iraq by the narrowest of margins (1-0) on June 22 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The victory strengthens Les Bleus’ position in Group I after their opening win over Senegal (3-1).

In a group that also includes Norway, who beat Iraq on the opening matchday (4-1), this second French victory gives them a major boost in the race to qualify for the round of 16, while Iraq remain behind with two defeats.

The only goal of the match came as early as the 14th minute, scored by Kylian Mbappé from a Michael Olise assist. The France forward thus confirms his role as the attacking leader under Didier Deschamps. Despite overall dominance from Les Bleus, with 58% possession and seven shots in total, the score remained tight against an Iraqi side that was well organised defensively.

In terms of match incidents, Iraq suffered an early yellow card shown to Amir Al-Ammari in the 6th minute. The player was replaced around 20 minutes later by Ali Al-Hamadi. The Iraqi national team, set up in a 4-1-4-1 system under Graham Arnold, struggled to find attacking solutions, with only two shots attempted in the first half.

France in a 4-2-3-1, a solid midfield duo and a decisive Mbappé

France in control in the first half

Didier Deschamps opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Mike Maignan in goal and a defence made up of Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba and Lucas Digne. The double pivot in midfield paired Manu Koné with Adrien Rabiot. Further forward, the attacking trio of Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé and Bradley Barcola supplied Kylian Mbappé up front.

Mbappé showed all his efficiency, converting France’s first real chance thanks to a precise pass from Olise. Defensive solidity was provided by Upamecano and Koundé, limiting Iraq’s attempts to two shots, neither on target. Control of the tempo and possession allowed Les Bleus to manage the first half calmly.

Iraq still searching for rhythm under Arnold

Australian coach Graham Arnold chose a 4-1-4-1 system with Ahmed Basil in goal and a solid defensive line made up of Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashem and Merchas Doski. The midfield was organised around Amir Al-Ammari as the holding player, supported by Ahmed Qasem, Zaid Ismail, Zidane Iqbal and Ibrahim Bayesh, while Aymen Hussein played alone in attack.

Despite good organisation, Iraq struggled in their attacking build-up. Al-Ammari’s yellow card weighed on the team’s intentions early on before he was replaced by Ali Al-Hamadi. The lack of chances and possession limited to 42% illustrate Iraq’s difficulty in competing with France. The team remain under pressure ahead of the next matchdays in this challenging group.

France
Upcoming Lincoln Financial Field
Iraq
22/06/2026 22:00 Group I
Fil du match
  1. 6'Carton jaune - A. Al AmmariIrak, 6e
  2. 14'But - K. Mbappe (passe M. Olise)France, 14e
  3. 26'Remplacement - A. Hussein (remplace A. Al Hamadi)Irak, 26e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : France 1 / Iraq 0
  • Tirs : France 7 / Iraq 2
  • Possession : France 58% / Iraq 42%
  • Corners : France 1 / Iraq 1
  • Fautes : France 5 / Iraq 2
  • Cartons jaunes : France 0 / Iraq 1
  • Passes : France 291 / Iraq 213
  • Precision des passes : France 89% / Iraq 80%
  • xG : France 0.24 / Iraq 0.16
Joueurs clés
  • Kylian Mbappé (France) : note 8, 1 but(s)
  • Michael Olise (France) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
  • Dayot Upamecano (France) : note 7.2
  • Hussein Ali (Iraq) : note 7.2
  • Amir Al-Ammari (Iraq) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
Group I schedule
View full schedule
Group I
France
Finished MetLife Stadium
Senegal
Group I
Iraq
Finished Gillette Stadium
Norway
Group I
France
Upcoming Lincoln Financial Field
Iraq
Group I
Norway
First half 9' MetLife Stadium
Senegal
Group I
Norway
Upcoming Gillette Stadium
France
Group I
Senegal
Upcoming BMO Field
Iraq
Group I
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
France22004136
Norway11004133
Senegal100113-20
Iraq200215-40
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FIL D'ACTU
01:03 Football : World Cup 2026: Haaland and Ødegaard start for Norway in 4-3-3 against Mané’s Senegal in 4-2-3-1
00:52 Football : World Cup 2026: France confirm win over Iraq thanks to Mbappé
01:03 World Cup 2026: Haaland and Ødegaard start for Norway in 4-3-3 against Mané’s Senegal in 4-2-3-1