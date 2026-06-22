World Cup 2026: France confirm win over Iraq thanks to Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé scored the only goal as France beat Iraq 1-0 at Lincoln Financial Field to strengthen their position in Group I at the 2026 World Cup.
France won their 2026 World Cup group-stage match against Iraq by the narrowest of margins (1-0) on June 22 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The victory strengthens Les Bleus’ position in Group I after their opening win over Senegal (3-1).
In a group that also includes Norway, who beat Iraq on the opening matchday (4-1), this second French victory gives them a major boost in the race to qualify for the round of 16, while Iraq remain behind with two defeats.
The only goal of the match came as early as the 14th minute, scored by Kylian Mbappé from a Michael Olise assist. The France forward thus confirms his role as the attacking leader under Didier Deschamps. Despite overall dominance from Les Bleus, with 58% possession and seven shots in total, the score remained tight against an Iraqi side that was well organised defensively.
In terms of match incidents, Iraq suffered an early yellow card shown to Amir Al-Ammari in the 6th minute. The player was replaced around 20 minutes later by Ali Al-Hamadi. The Iraqi national team, set up in a 4-1-4-1 system under Graham Arnold, struggled to find attacking solutions, with only two shots attempted in the first half.
France in a 4-2-3-1, a solid midfield duo and a decisive Mbappé
France in control in the first half
Didier Deschamps opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Mike Maignan in goal and a defence made up of Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba and Lucas Digne. The double pivot in midfield paired Manu Koné with Adrien Rabiot. Further forward, the attacking trio of Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé and Bradley Barcola supplied Kylian Mbappé up front.
Mbappé showed all his efficiency, converting France’s first real chance thanks to a precise pass from Olise. Defensive solidity was provided by Upamecano and Koundé, limiting Iraq’s attempts to two shots, neither on target. Control of the tempo and possession allowed Les Bleus to manage the first half calmly.
Iraq still searching for rhythm under Arnold
Australian coach Graham Arnold chose a 4-1-4-1 system with Ahmed Basil in goal and a solid defensive line made up of Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashem and Merchas Doski. The midfield was organised around Amir Al-Ammari as the holding player, supported by Ahmed Qasem, Zaid Ismail, Zidane Iqbal and Ibrahim Bayesh, while Aymen Hussein played alone in attack.
Despite good organisation, Iraq struggled in their attacking build-up. Al-Ammari’s yellow card weighed on the team’s intentions early on before he was replaced by Ali Al-Hamadi. The lack of chances and possession limited to 42% illustrate Iraq’s difficulty in competing with France. The team remain under pressure ahead of the next matchdays in this challenging group.
France
Upcoming
1-0
Lincoln Financial Field Iraq
22/06/2026 22:00
·
Group I
Fil du match
6' Carton jaune - A. Al Ammari Irak, 6e 14' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe (passe M. Olise) France, 14e 26' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Hussein (remplace A. Al Hamadi) Irak, 26e
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : France 1 / Iraq 0 Tirs : France 7 / Iraq 2 Possession : France 58% / Iraq 42% Corners : France 1 / Iraq 1 Fautes : France 5 / Iraq 2 Cartons jaunes : France 0 / Iraq 1 Passes : France 291 / Iraq 213 Precision des passes : France 89% / Iraq 80% xG : France 0.24 / Iraq 0.16
Joueurs clés
Kylian Mbappé (France) : note 8, 1 but(s) Michael Olise (France) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Dayot Upamecano (France) : note 7.2 Hussein Ali (Iraq) : note 7.2 Amir Al-Ammari (Iraq) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
View match details for France - Senegal
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
66' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe 1-0 France · Passe : M. Olise 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Sarr (remplace I. Mbaye) Sénégal, 75e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Camara (remplace H. Diarra) Sénégal, 76e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Dembele (remplace B. Barcola) France, 80e 82' ⚽ But - B. Barcola 2-0 France · Passe : A. Rabiot 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Gueye (remplace I. Ndiaye) Sénégal, 83e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Jackson (remplace B. Dieng) Sénégal, 83e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Doue (remplace R. Cherki) France, 87e 88' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Gueye (remplace P. Ciss) Sénégal, 88e 90+5' ⚽ But - I. Mbaye 2-1 Sénégal · Passe : I. Ndiaye 90+6' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe 3-1 France
Line-ups
Starters 11
16
Mike Maignan
Goalkeeper
5
Jules Koundé
Defender
4
Dayot Upamecano
Defender
17
William Saliba
Defender
19
Theo Hernández
Defender
8
Aurélien Tchouaméni
Midfielder
14
Adrien Rabiot
Midfielder
11
Michael Olise
Midfielder
7
Ousmane Dembélé
Midfielder
20
Désiré Doué
Midfielder
10
Kylian Mbappé
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
Brice Samba
23
Robin Risser
26
Maxence Lacroix
21
Lucas Hernández
3
Lucas Digne
15
Ibrahima Konaté
2
Malo Gusto
6
Manu Koné
13
N'Golo Kanté
24
Rayan Cherki
18
Warren Zaïre-Emery
25
Maghnes Akliouche
9
Marcus Thuram
22
Jean-Philippe Mateta
12
Bradley Barcola
Starters 11
16
Edouard Mendy
Goalkeeper
15
Krépin Diatta
Defender
3
Kalidou Koulibaly
Defender
19
Moussa Niakhaté
Defender
25
El Hadji Malick Diouf
Defender
5
Idrissa Gana Gueye
Midfielder
26
Pape Gueye
Midfielder
18
Ismaïla Sarr
Midfielder
8
Lamine Camara
Midfielder
10
Sadio Mané
Midfielder
11
Nicolas Jackson
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
Yehvann Diouf
23
Mory Diaw
14
Ismail Jakobs
24
Antoine Mendy
2
Mamadou Sarr
4
Abdoulaye Seck
17
Pape Matar Sarr
6
Pathé Ismaël Ciss
13
Iliman Ndiaye
21
Habib Diarra
22
Bara Sapoko Ndiaye
12
Cherif Ndiaye
7
Assane Diao
20
Ibrahim Mbaye
9
Ahmadou Bamba Dieng
Match stats
Tirs cadres : France 7 / Senegal 2 Tirs : France 10 / Senegal 6 Possession : France 54% / Senegal 46% Corners : France 6 / Senegal 4 Fautes : France 4 / Senegal 9 Passes : France 561 / Senegal 476 Precision des passes : France 88% / Senegal 86% xG : France 1.86 / Senegal 0.44
Key players
Bradley Barcola (France) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Michael Olise (France) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Kylian Mbappé (France) : note 7, 1 but(s) Edouard Mendy (Senegal) : note 7.3, 5 arret(s) Adrien Rabiot (France) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Dayot Upamecano (France) : note 8 Mike Maignan (France) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
16/06
Group I
France
Finished
3-1
MetLife Stadium Senegal
View match details for Iraq - Norway
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
29' ⚽ But - E. Haaland 0-1 Norvège · Passe : D. Wolfe 39' ⚽ But - A. Hussein 1-1 Irak · Passe : A. Al Ammari 43' ⚽ But - E. Haaland 1-2 Norvège 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - Z. Ismaeel (remplace Z. Iqbal) Irak, 59e 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Al Hamadi (remplace M. Farji) Irak, 59e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Nusa (remplace A. Schjelderup) Norvège, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Aursnes (remplace K. Thorstvedt) Norvège, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Wolfe (remplace L. Ostigard) Norvège, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb) Norvège, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Ali (remplace M. Saadoon) Irak, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Jasim (remplace A. Qasem) Irak, 73e 76' ⚽ But - L. Ostigard 1-3 Norvège · Passe : M. Odegaard 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Bayesh (remplace Meme) Irak, 78e 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Odegaard (remplace P. Berg) Norvège, 81e 86' Carton jaune - Z. Tahseen Irak, 86e 90+6' ⚽ But - A. Hussein 1-4 Norvège 90+7' ⚽ But - K. Thorstvedt 1-4 Norvège · Passe : E. Haaland
Line-ups
Starters 11
12
Jalal Hassan
Goalkeeper
3
Hussein Ali
Defender
4
Zaid Tahseen
Defender
5
Akam Hashem
Defender
23
Merchas Doski
Defender
8
Ibrahim Bayesh
Midfielder
24
Zaid Ismail
Midfielder
16
Amir Al-Ammari
Midfielder
17
Ali Jasim
Midfielder
18
Aymen Hussein
Forward
9
Ali Al-Hamadi
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Ahmed Basil
1
Fahad Talib
2
Rebin Sulaka
26
Frans Putros
15
Ahmed Hasan Maknazi
25
Mustafa Saadoon
6
Munaf Younus
7
Youssef Amyn
21
Marko Farji
11
Ahmed Qasem
14
Zidane Iqbal
19
Kevin Yakob
20
Aimar Sher
10
Mohanad Ali
13
Ali Yousif
Starters 11
1
Ørjan Nyland
Goalkeeper
26
Julian Ryerson
Defender
3
Kristoffer Ajer
Defender
17
Torbjørn Heggem
Defender
5
David Møller Wolfe
Defender
10
Martin Ødegaard
Midfielder
8
Sander Berge
Midfielder
14
Fredrik Aursnes
Midfielder
20
Antonio Nusa
Midfielder
7
Alexander Sørloth
Forward
9
Erling Haaland
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Sander Tangvik
13
Egil Selvik
25
Henrik Sælebakke Falchener
4
Leo Østigård
15
Fredrik André Bjørkan
24
Sondre Langås
21
Andreas Schjelderup
19
Thelo Aasgaard
2
Morten Thorsby
16
Marcus Pedersen
6
Patrick Berg
22
Oscar Bobb
18
Kristian Thorstvedt
11
Jørgen Strand Larsen
23
Jens Petter Hauge
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Iraq 1 / Norway 3 Tirs : Iraq 11 / Norway 7 Possession : Iraq 40% / Norway 60% Corners : Iraq 2 / Norway 4 Fautes : Iraq 8 / Norway 10 Passes : Iraq 260 / Norway 405 Precision des passes : Iraq 81% / Norway 88% xG : Iraq 0.77 / Norway 1.90
Key players
Erling Haaland (Norway) : note 8.2, 2 but(s) Aymen Hussein (Iraq) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) David Møller Wolfe (Norway) : note 7.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Amir Al-Ammari (Iraq) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Merchas Doski (Iraq) : note 7.5 Zidane Iqbal (Iraq) : note 6.9 Kristoffer Ajer (Norway) : note 6.9 Torbjørn Heggem (Norway) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
16/06
Group I
Iraq
Finished
1-4
Gillette Stadium Norway
View match details for France - Iraq
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
6' Carton jaune - A. Al Ammari Irak, 6e 14' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe (passe M. Olise) France, 14e 26' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Hussein (remplace A. Al Hamadi) Irak, 26e
Line-ups
Starters 11
16
Mike Maignan
Goalkeeper
5
Jules Koundé
Defender
4
Dayot Upamecano
Defender
17
William Saliba
Defender
3
Lucas Digne
Defender
6
Manu Koné
Midfielder
14
Adrien Rabiot
Midfielder
7
Ousmane Dembélé
Midfielder
11
Michael Olise
Midfielder
12
Bradley Barcola
Midfielder
10
Kylian Mbappé
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
Brice Samba
23
Robin Risser
2
Malo Gusto
15
Ibrahima Konaté
21
Lucas Hernández
19
Theo Hernández
26
Maxence Lacroix
8
Aurélien Tchouaméni
13
N'Golo Kanté
18
Warren Zaïre-Emery
25
Maghnes Akliouche
24
Rayan Cherki
22
Jean-Philippe Mateta
9
Marcus Thuram
20
Désiré Doué
Starters 11
22
Ahmed Basil
Goalkeeper
3
Hussein Ali
Defender
4
Zaid Tahseen
Defender
5
Akam Hashem
Defender
23
Merchas Doski
Defender
16
Amir Al-Ammari
Midfielder
11
Ahmed Qasem
Midfielder
24
Zaid Ismail
Midfielder
14
Zidane Iqbal
Midfielder
8
Ibrahim Bayesh
Midfielder
18
Aymen Hussein
Forward
Substitutes 15
9
Ali Al-Hamadi
1
Fahad Talib
12
Jalal Hassan
6
Munaf Younus
15
Ahmed Hasan Maknazi
26
Frans Putros
25
Mustafa Saadoon
2
Rebin Sulaka
17
Ali Jasim
20
Aimar Sher
19
Kevin Yakob
21
Marko Farji
7
Youssef Amyn
13
Ali Yousif
10
Mohanad Ali
Match stats
Tirs cadres : France 1 / Iraq 0 Tirs : France 7 / Iraq 2 Possession : France 58% / Iraq 42% Corners : France 1 / Iraq 1 Fautes : France 5 / Iraq 2 Cartons jaunes : France 0 / Iraq 1 Passes : France 291 / Iraq 213 Precision des passes : France 89% / Iraq 80% xG : France 0.24 / Iraq 0.16
Key players
Kylian Mbappé (France) : note 8, 1 but(s) Michael Olise (France) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Dayot Upamecano (France) : note 7.2 Hussein Ali (Iraq) : note 7.2 Amir Al-Ammari (Iraq) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Akam Hashem (Iraq) : note 7 Manu Koné (France) : note 6.9 Adrien Rabiot (France) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
22/06
Group I
France
Upcoming
1-0
Lincoln Financial Field Iraq
View match details for Norway - Senegal
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
9' LIVE Match en cours, Norvège 0-0 Sénégal. Aucun evenement important n'est encore remonte par la source live. 0-0
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Ørjan Nyland
Goalkeeper
26
Julian Ryerson
Defender
3
Kristoffer Ajer
Defender
17
Torbjørn Heggem
Defender
5
David Møller Wolfe
Defender
10
Martin Ødegaard
Midfielder
8
Sander Berge
Midfielder
14
Fredrik Aursnes
Midfielder
7
Alexander Sørloth
Forward
9
Erling Haaland
Forward
20
Antonio Nusa
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Sander Tangvik
13
Egil Selvik
4
Leo Østigård
15
Fredrik André Bjørkan
24
Sondre Langås
25
Henrik Sælebakke Falchener
19
Thelo Aasgaard
22
Oscar Bobb
21
Andreas Schjelderup
18
Kristian Thorstvedt
2
Morten Thorsby
6
Patrick Berg
16
Marcus Pedersen
11
Jørgen Strand Larsen
23
Jens Petter Hauge
Starters 11
16
Edouard Mendy
Goalkeeper
15
Krépin Diatta
Defender
3
Kalidou Koulibaly
Defender
19
Moussa Niakhaté
Defender
25
El Hadji Malick Diouf
Defender
5
Idrissa Gana Gueye
Midfielder
26
Pape Gueye
Midfielder
18
Ismaïla Sarr
Midfielder
8
Lamine Camara
Midfielder
10
Sadio Mané
Midfielder
11
Nicolas Jackson
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
Mory Diaw
1
Yehvann Diouf
2
Mamadou Sarr
14
Ismail Jakobs
4
Abdoulaye Seck
24
Antoine Mendy
6
Pathé Ismaël Ciss
22
Bara Sapoko Ndiaye
13
Iliman Ndiaye
17
Pape Matar Sarr
21
Habib Diarra
20
Ibrahim Mbaye
7
Assane Diao
9
Ahmadou Bamba Dieng
12
Cherif Ndiaye
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
23/06
Group I
Norway
First half 9'
0-0
MetLife Stadium Senegal
View match details for Norway - France
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
26/06
Group I
Norway
Upcoming
20:00
Gillette Stadium France
View match details for Senegal - Iraq
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
26/06
Group I
Senegal
Upcoming
20:00
BMO Field Iraq
Group I
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts France 2 2 0 0 4 1 3 6 Norway 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 3 Senegal 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 Iraq 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0
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