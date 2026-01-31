World Cup 2026: Agyemang-Badu urges caution for Ghana’s Black Stars

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has also spoken about Ghana’s chances at the 2026 World Cup. And the former Black Stars midfielder has urged his younger brothers not to put unnecessary pressure on themselves.

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu favors prudence. The former Black Stars midfielder refused to engage in any speculative projections about Ghana’s chances at the 2026 World Cup, calling for restraint before the competition begins.

Qualified for the fifth final tournament in its history, Ghana has drawn a tough group. The Black Stars will play in Group L, alongside Panama, England and Croatia. A draw that promises an intense battle for the qualifying spots.

Asked on Akoma FM, the U20 World Cup winner stressed the difficulty of the World Cup. “The World Cup will be tough, and I can’t say for now whether we will qualify or not,” Agyemang-Badu said, choosing his words carefully.

Ghana will begin its campaign on June 17 in Toronto against Panama, before a showdown against England in Boston. The Black Stars will conclude the group stage on June 27 in Philadelphia against Croatia.

After being eliminated in the group stage in 2014 in Brazil and 2022 in Qatar, the Ghanaian national team will be keen to finally reach the group stage. Ahead of the tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, the Black Stars will meet in March for two friendly matches against Austria and Germany.



