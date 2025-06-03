“We strive to approach all elections in peace,” Paul Hounkpè

- Advertisement -

Amidst a tour to revitalize its local structures, the Forces Cauris pour un Bénin Émergent (FCBE) party clearly outlines its ambitions for the 2026 general elections.

On Sunday, June 1st, during the launch of operations to establish FCBE cells in the neighborhoods and villages of the 20th electoral district, the National Executive Secretary (SEN), Paul Hounkpè, delivered a speech that was both calming and decidedly strategic.

- Publicité-

“We are working to move towards peaceful elections. But if the people grant us their vote, we can, while preserving peace, change what seems incorrect or imperfect to us,” declared Paul Hounkpè, emphasizing the option of a responsible and constructive opposition.

The party positions itself as a moderate but experienced player, far from political agitations. “We are not novices. Among us, there are former ministers, deputies, directors of state companies… We have the experience of managing power and this shapes our approach.” he insisted.

- Publicité-

In response to criticism and what he calls “intoxications,” the SEN wanted to reaffirm the party’s identity and values. “FCBE is the oldest political party in Benin. We don’t do politics like just anyone. We are opposed to the current governance, but not to the Beninese people. Our criticisms are coupled with proposals. Our compass is the general interest,” stated the former minister.

Clearly, FCBE wants to stand out. The party does not intend to engage in populist overbidding, but opts for a course focused on dialogue, peace, and responsibility.

“There are things we couldn’t achieve when we were in power. Today, on the sidelines, we observe and understand better. This hindsight gives us a different perspective and pushes us to adopt different strategies,” affirmed Paul Hounkpè.

- Publicité-

The return-to-the-bases tour aims to rebuild the party’s militant machine in the most remote parts of the country. Setting up neighborhood and village cells is therefore a cornerstone of a methodical political reconquest in preparation for the 2026 deadlines.