Voluntary Repatriation: Benin Prepares a Mission for Its Nationals Threatened in Gabon

Voluntary Repatriation: Benin Prepares a Mission for Its Nationals Threatened in Gabon

By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.
Talon Patrice
Talon Patrice,@: Google.com
On Thursday, August 14, 2025, the Beninese Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced acts of intimidation against its nationals in Gabon following the allocation of market spaces in Lambaréné. In coordination with Gabonese authorities, an identification and census mission for Beninese candidates for voluntary return will be launched in the coming days.

In response to the tensions affecting the Beninese community in Gabon, the Beninese Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official statement condemning the threats and acts of intimidation against its citizens.

These incidents follow the allocation of market spaces in the Gabonese province of Lambaréné, in the context of new restrictions on certain economic activities of foreigners.

The Beninese government reaffirmed its commitment to ensure, under all circumstances, the security and respect of the rights of its citizens living abroad.

Toward Voluntary Repatriation

“We invite the Beninese community in Gabon to serenity and restraint”, the statement specifies. The minister emphasizes the importance of respecting the laws and regulations of host countries.

In consultation with the Gabonese authorities, Cotonou plans to deploy, in the coming days, an identification and census mission for Beninese volunteers for a return to their home country. This operation should enable the secure monitoring of the affected nationals.

While taking note of the sovereignty of each state, Benin reaffirms its commitment to the Pan-African ideal and to African solidarity. For the ministry, every African should feel at home anywhere on the continent, a necessary condition for successful integration and harmonious development.

