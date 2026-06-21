University of Parakou: a student dies after experiencing discomfort during a football match

A student from the University of Parakou passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2026, after experiencing a health issue during a football match held as part of the Student Night 2026.

The victim, Fabrice Adékoun, was a licensed student from the Faculty of Letters, Arts, and Human Sciences at the University of Parakou. He was also known in the artistic community by the pseudonym “Agbaya,” particularly through his activities as an actor.

According to reports from Le Potentiel, the activities for Student Night 2026, organized by the National Union of Students of the University of Parakou, began with a screening campaign for several diseases before the sports activities kicked off. The health incident occurred during the men’s football match.

Witnesses cited by the media stated that Fabrice Adékoun collapsed on the field while the match was going on normally. Those present rushed to assist him. The student reportedly regained consciousness for a few moments before his condition deteriorated again.

He was then rushed to the departmental hospital center of Parakou for medical care. He did not survive.

Following the announcement of his death, the organizers canceled the show planned to conclude Student Night 2026. Tributes are being paid to him within the university community, notably at FLASH-UP, and at the Accent Grave Comedy Club, where he performed as an actor.

Fabrice Adékoun’s burial is scheduled for Monday, June 22, 2026.