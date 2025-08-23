BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Unexpected raid by the ANM at Dantokpa: surprise checks bear fruit

Unexpected raid by the ANM at Dantokpa: surprise checks bear fruit

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Société
- Publicité-

The National Metrology Agency (ANM) tirelessly continues its mission to protect consumers. Following the inspections carried out last week at several gas stations in Comè and Lokossa, ANM agents carried out a surprise visit to the Dantokpa market in Cotonou this Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

On site, they meticulously inspected bags of rice, sugar, and wheat flour to verify the conformity between the indicated weight and the actual content. Result: a clear improvement was noted in the respect for the displayed weights. Only a few rare cases of non-compliance were identified, and the involved vendors have been summoned for further proceedings.

This operation confirms the positive impact of the previous surprise inspections on the respect for standards. The ANM assures that it will continue these field operations to ensure consumers get the rightful quantity of the products they purchase.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Escape from Abomey-Calavi Prison: cascading penalties after the escape of a dangerous inmate

Benin

Benin-Gabon: Diplomatic dialogue to ease tensions around small trade

Benin

Cotonou: Resumption of the trial of Alofa and Amoussou, accused of the alleged murder of Pierre Urbain Dangnivo

Niger

Niger: Nathalie Yamb appointed as General Tiani’s Special Advisor and granted a diplomatic passport

Benin

Private School Advertising: the HAAC reminds media of the current rules

Benin

Abomey-Calavi: five years of solid imprisonment for two audacious thieves

Benin

Benin – Clearing of public spaces: the instructions given to the police officers

Benin

Accident on the Ouémé river bridge: the Niger government expresses its gratitude to Benin

Benin

Final farewell to Razack Omotoyossi: the “Bull of Pobè” now rests in Lagos

Benin

MEF Recruitment: 16 Candidates Selected for the Administrative Vehicle Driver Position (list)

VIEW ALL FEEDS