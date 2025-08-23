Unexpected raid by the ANM at Dantokpa: surprise checks bear fruit

- Publicité-

The National Metrology Agency (ANM) tirelessly continues its mission to protect consumers. Following the inspections carried out last week at several gas stations in Comè and Lokossa, ANM agents carried out a surprise visit to the Dantokpa market in Cotonou this Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

On site, they meticulously inspected bags of rice, sugar, and wheat flour to verify the conformity between the indicated weight and the actual content. Result: a clear improvement was noted in the respect for the displayed weights. Only a few rare cases of non-compliance were identified, and the involved vendors have been summoned for further proceedings.

This operation confirms the positive impact of the previous surprise inspections on the respect for standards. The ANM assures that it will continue these field operations to ensure consumers get the rightful quantity of the products they purchase.