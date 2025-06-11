GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Transfer Market: Real Madrid Joins the Martín Zubimendi Case

Par Romaric Déguénon
Mis à jour:
1 min.de temps de lecture
Le milieu de terrain espagnol, Martin Zubimendi
Le milieu de terrain espagnol, Martin Zubimendi@getty images
Just as Arsenal seemed to secure their first major signing of the summer, Real Madrid enters the Martín Zubimendi saga.

Real Madrid on the offensive for Martin Zubimendi. According to Marca, the White House is reportedly preparing a last-minute move to secure the services of the Spanish midfielder from Real Sociedad.

Arsenal Gunners, however, are said to be in very advanced negotiations with the Basque club and have even triggered the release clause, estimated at 51 million pounds (around 60 million euros). The financial agreement is reportedly finalized, with only the medical examination remaining to complete the transfer.

But Real Madrid’s sudden involvement in this matter could change everything. The merengue club is said to have contacted the player’s entourage to ensure no definitive agreement has yet been signed with Arsenal. Also according to Marca, this call reportedly “changed everything,” rekindling Zubimendi’s interest in joining the reigning European champions.

Florentino Pérez and his team are now considering an official approach to Real Sociedad, with the firm intention of acquiring the player trained in San Sebastián, whom Xabi Alonso particularly appreciates to strengthen Madrid’s midfield.

Despite this last-minute attempt by Madrid, Arsenal remains confident in their ability to finalize the deal, as Zubimendi has been Mikel Arteta’s priority for months as a holding midfielder.

