Transfer: Luka Modric very close to AC Milan

Leaving Real Madrid this summer at 39, Luka Modric has no plans to hang up his boots. The Croatian playmaker is set to join AC Milan for a new challenge in the Italian league.

Luka Modric is about to write a new chapter in his career. According to information from Gianluca Di Marzio, the Croatian midfielder is expected in the coming hours to sign with AC Milan, as a free agent.

At 39, the former key player of Real Madrid is about to commit to the Rossoneri, who are very confident about finalizing the deal. The signing could take place as early as this Wednesday, barring any last-minute changes.

Modric played his last La Liga match with Casa Blanca against Real Sociedad last month. He didn’t reach an agreement for an extension with the Madrid club, despite talks in recent weeks.

Arriving at Real in 2012 after a stint at Tottenham, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner has won everything while wearing the merengue jersey: six Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey, and a Club World Cup, among others.

Although nothing is signed yet, his official departure from Real is expected to be confirmed after the FIFA Club World Cup, which he still hopes to win in the Madrid shirt.