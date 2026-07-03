Togo: Kokou Edem Tengue appointed head of the Autonomous Port of Lomé, replacing Fogan Kodjo Adégnon.

The Autonomous Port of Lomé is changing direction. Kokou Edem Tengue has been appointed as the general director of this strategic platform for the Togolese economy. He succeeds rear admiral Fogan Kodjo Adégnon, who led the institution for several years.

This appointment marks a new step in the governance of Togo’s main maritime hub. The Autonomous Port of Lomé occupies a central place in the national economy, as well as in regional trade, particularly due to its role as a logistic corridor to the West African hinterland countries.

Kokou Edem Tengue takes the helm at the PAL with prior experience in the maritime sector. A former minister of Maritime Economy and Coastal Protection, he has been involved in several issues related to the modernization of the port, the competitiveness of the port platform, and the strengthening of Togolese maritime logistics.

His appointment comes at a time when maritime transport is undergoing profound changes. African ports are engaged in a race for performance, marked by the digitization of services, reduction of processing times, securing operations, and modernization of infrastructure.

In Lomé, the challenges remain significant. The new general director will need to consolidate the port’s achievements, enhance its attractiveness to economic operators, and maintain its position as a reference platform in the sub-region.

The departure of rear admiral Fogan Kodjo Adégnon thus opens a new chapter at the head of the port institution. Under the leadership of Kokou Edem Tengue, Togolese authorities intend to continue the momentum of modernizing the Autonomous Port of Lomé and strengthen its competitiveness in an increasingly competitive maritime environment.