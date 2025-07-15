BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Policy image/svg+xml Togo: July 17th, 2025 declared a paid non-working holiday
Benin

Togo: July 17th, 2025 declared a paid non-working holiday

Policy
Par Angèle M. ADANLE
Mis à jour:
Moins de 1 min.de temps de lecture
Créateur : PIUS UTOMI EKPEI | Crédits : AFP
Créateur : PIUS UTOMI EKPEI | Crédits : AFP
- Advertisement -

The Togolese authorities announce that Thursday, July 17, 2025, the day of the municipal elections, will be a public holiday, on which no work will be done and pay will be provided. This decision, taken in accordance with the electoral code, applies throughout the national territory.

July 17, voting day, will be a public holiday throughout the Togolese territory. This is what is stipulated in a joint statement from the ministries of the Public Service Reform and Territorial Administration, signed on July 15, 2025, in Lomé. The measure aims to facilitate the participation of citizens in the municipal elections scheduled for that day.

- Publicité-

According to the document consulted by BENIN WEB TV, this decision is part of the strict application of the provisions of the electoral code in force. It confers on this day a public holiday, non-working and paid status, reminding the importance given by the government to the free participation of citizens in local democratic life.

The ministers Christian Trimua (public service reform) and Hodabalo Awaté (territorial administration) are the signatories of this official communique. The text implicitly invites citizens to fulfill their civic duty in an atmosphere of availability, without professional hindrance.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU

UFOA-B U20 Boys Cup 2025: Benin eliminated from the competition

Benin

Benin: TikToker Florent Mahougnon sentenced to 24 months in prison

Benin

Fighting corruption: Benin joins the UN’s GlobE Network

Benin

SBEE: The Ivorian Hippolyte Ebagnitchié appointed new director

Benin

Benin: strengthening the staff in several courts

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast: sad news for the singer Lino Versace

Benin

Benin: appointments from this Wednesday’s council of ministers meeting

Benin

Benin: Complete minutes of the council of ministers meeting from July 16

Benin

Benin: towards the recruitment of 115 civil servants for the benefit of the Directorate of Water, Forests, and Hunting

Togo

Municipal election: Togo closes its land borders this Thursday

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS