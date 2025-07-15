Togo: July 17th, 2025 declared a paid non-working holiday

- Advertisement -

The Togolese authorities announce that Thursday, July 17, 2025, the day of the municipal elections, will be a public holiday, on which no work will be done and pay will be provided. This decision, taken in accordance with the electoral code, applies throughout the national territory.

July 17, voting day, will be a public holiday throughout the Togolese territory. This is what is stipulated in a joint statement from the ministries of the Public Service Reform and Territorial Administration, signed on July 15, 2025, in Lomé. The measure aims to facilitate the participation of citizens in the municipal elections scheduled for that day.

According to the document consulted by BENIN WEB TV, this decision is part of the strict application of the provisions of the electoral code in force. It confers on this day a public holiday, non-working and paid status, reminding the importance given by the government to the free participation of citizens in local democratic life.

The ministers Christian Trimua (public service reform) and Hodabalo Awaté (territorial administration) are the signatories of this official communique. The text implicitly invites citizens to fulfill their civic duty in an atmosphere of availability, without professional hindrance.