Start of the 2025-2026 school year: The Ministry of Secondary Education gives AME one last chance

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Véronique Tognifodé, professeur agrégé en Gynécologie Obstétrique, ministre des Affaires Sociales et de la Microfinance
Just days before the start of the school year, the Ministry of Secondary, Technical, and Vocational Education and Training (MESTFP) has just issued an important message to Aspirants to the Teaching Profession (AME).

In a statement released on Monday, August 25, 2025, the ministry announced a one-time reopening of the EducMaster platform to allow latecomers among AME to confirm their availability for the 2025–2026 school year.

According to the note signed by Chief of Staff Garba Ayouba, those concerned have a final 24-hour window, from Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m., to complete this confirmation online.

The ministry specifies that no further reopening will be considered after this deadline. The AME concerned are therefore urged to comply without delay, at the risk of being excluded from the list of teachers available for deployment for the new academic year.

This decision aims to ensure an orderly start to the school year and to avoid any delays in deploying teachers to secondary schools across the country.

