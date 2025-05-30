“Sign CR7”: Real Madrid fans call for Cristiano Ronaldo’s return

-Publicité-

As Cristiano Ronaldo nears the end of his contract with Al Nassr, a wave of Real Madrid supporters is calling for the Portuguese superstar to make a sensational return to the Santiago Bernabéu.

On Friday, a group of Madridistas gathered outside the club’s Valdebebas training facility, unveiling a banner aimed directly at club president Florentino Pérez. “Florentino, sign CR7,” it read—a clear message captured and broadcast by El Chiringuito TV.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who joined Real Madrid in 2009, spent nine unforgettable seasons with the club, scoring 450 goals in 438 appearances and etching his name into its legendary history. He left Madrid in the summer of 2018 to join Juventus, later attributing his departure in part to a fallout with Pérez.

While Ronaldo is still under contract with Al Nassr until the end of the season, his future remains uncertain. Although talks reportedly continue over a possible extension, his recent cryptic comment—“this chapter is over”—has reignited speculation about a potential exit from the Saudi club.

Despite the growing fan movement, a return to Real Madrid appears unlikely. At 40 years old, Ronaldo remains a prolific scorer, but the club’s leadership seems firmly committed to a new era built around rising stars such as Vinícius Jr., Jude Bellingham, and Endrick, who is set to arrive this summer.

