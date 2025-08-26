BY COUNTRIES
School Burglary in Hêvié Adovié: Main Suspect Arrested After Six Months on the Run

By Edouard Djogbénou
Un véhicule de la police républicaine
Véhicule de la police républicaine . @Présidence du Bénin
The Republican Police announced this Tuesday, August 26, 2025, the arrest of the prime suspect in the burglary that occurred last February at the Hêvié Adovié preschool and primary school.

The man, on the run for more than six months, is now in police custody as part of the ongoing judicial investigation.

According to the official police statement, the suspect is accused of stealing several valuable items belonging to the school. At the time of the incident, he managed to evade law enforcement, unlike his accomplice, who was arrested with some of the stolen goods.

The Republican Police emphasize that this arrest is the result of several months of rigorous investigation and perseverance by its teams. The suspect was located and apprehended by a specialized unit of the Hêvié arrondissement police station.

This operation brings an end to a fugitive run that had sparked concern and vigilance within the local community, and demonstrates the security forces’ commitment to protecting institutions and citizens.

