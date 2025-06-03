Santos 0-1 Botafogo: Neymar sent off after scoring with his hand

- Advertisement -

Nothing is going well for Neymar. The Santos forward was sent off on Sunday during his team’s 1-0 loss to Botafogo, in a match counting for the 11th round of the Brazilian Série A championship.

In the 76th minute, thinking he had equalized from close range, Neymar saw his goal immediately disallowed for a blatant handball. The referee didn’t hesitate to give him a second yellow card, resulting in a red card, to the whistles of the crowd at Vila Belmiro stadium.

The evening turned into a nightmare for Santos: at the end of the match, Artur Guimarães scored the winning goal for Botafogo, plunging the club from São Paulo further into crisis.

Santos now occupies the 18th place in the standings, with only 9 points after 11 rounds. Neymar, who returned to his original club hoping to revive his career, has already missed seven matches due to injury and has yet to score a goal or deliver an assist since his return.

This suspension further complicates his season’s start, marked by inconsistency and physical setbacks.