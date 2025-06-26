BY COUNTRIES
World

Real Madrid: Xabi Alonso reveals his squad for the Club World Cup

Football
Par Romaric Déguénon
Mis à jour:
1 min.de temps de lecture
Xabi Alonso @Infos Sport
The Real Madrid coach, Xabi Alonso, has announced the list of players selected to participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The competition will take place in the United States from June 14 to July 13.

The clubs participating in the FIFA Club World Cup are beginning to reveal their player rosters for the competition. This is the case for Real Madrid, which has called upon its entire squad for this tournament.

For his very first stint on the bench of the Casa Blanca, Xabi Alonso has crafted a group that mixes experience and youth, with the usual key players (Modrić, Valverde, Vinícius, Mbappé) and new recruits, such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen.

Placed in Group H, Real Madrid will face Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) for their debut, scheduled for next Wednesday.

The Real Madrid squad for the FIFA Club World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Fran González, Sergio Mestre

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, David Alaba, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy, Dean Huijsen, Youssef, Jacobo, Asencio, Fortea, Diego Aguado

Midfielders: Arda Güler, Dani Ceballos, Chema, Víctor Muñoz, Mario Martín, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Luka Modrić, Aurélien Tchouaméni

Forwards: Vinícius Jr, Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo Goes, Endrick, Brahim Díaz, Gonzalo

