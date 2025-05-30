Real Madrid: Endrick to wear No. 9, Mbappé set for iconic No. 10 jersey

-Publicité-

The Real Madrid squad is set for a symbolic reshuffle as part of its ongoing transformation. According to AS, Brazilian wonderkid Endrick will inherit the legendary No. 9 shirt, while Kylian Mbappé is expected to take over the No. 10 jersey, currently worn by Luka Modric.

With Modric preparing to leave the club this summer after more than a decade of service, the iconic No. 10 shirt will become available—paving the way for Mbappé to step into a role that reflects both his global stature and marketability. The French star, who dazzled this season in the No. 9 jersey, scoring 31 goals in 34 La Liga matches and winning the European Golden Shoe with 42 goals in 55 appearances across all competitions, will now transition to the number he wears for France and previously at PSG.

Endrick, still only 18, will don the No. 9 shirt vacated by Mbappé, underlining Real Madrid’s faith in the young Brazilian as a key part of the club’s future.

This shift comes amid broader changes at the club, with Xabi Alonso replacing Carlo Ancelotti as head coach following Ancelotti’s move to manage Brazil’s national team. The new era, marked by the arrivals of Mbappé and Endrick and a change on the sidelines, reflects Real Madrid’s intent to blend generational transition with star power.

While initial reports suggested Mbappé had requested the No. 10 upon signing, he reportedly chose to wait out of respect for Modric—underscoring the Frenchman’s tact as well as his long-term vision within the Madrid project.

