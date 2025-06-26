PRD-UP merger case: MISP’s responsibility called into question, Houngbédji is within his rights

- Advertisement -

The controversy regarding the legal existence of the Parti du renouveau démocratique (PRD) following its merger with the Union progressiste (UP) continues to stir political debate in Benin.

Speaking on Guérite TV Monde, political analyst Dr. Paul-Marie Houessou pointed to the responsibility of the Ministry of the Interior in this matter, while urging for an objective examination of the facts.

According to him, attention is wrongly centered on Me Adrien Houngbédji, former president of the PRD, whereas the ministry responsible for political parties has failed its role. He believes that by highlighting irregularities related to the PRD’s non-dissolution, Me Houngbédji especially shed light on the administrative shortcomings of the state.

Dr. Houessou questions why the Minister of the Interior, Alassane Séidou, whom he sees as the primary party responsible for this dysfunction, has not faced any repercussions.

The analyst recalls that this issue comes shortly after another controversy involving the same ministry regarding the registration of the party Le Libéral, which led to the imprisonment of Richard Boni Ouorou. He thus points to a repetition of scenarios where procedures for registering political parties cause problems, suggesting unequal treatment between parties aligned with those in power and those of the opposition.

Dr. Houessou contends that the merger process between PRD and UP did not fully comply with all required steps, notably holding a dissolution congress for each party. He emphasizes that obtaining provisional and then final registration documents for the Union progressiste le Renouveau (UP-R) should not have preceded these mandatory formalities, which he considers essential to legally validate a merger.

Speaking about the government’s reaction, Dr. Houessou rejected the argument made by government spokesman Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji, who cited a decision by the Constitutional Court as the legal basis for the merger. He argues this position cannot substitute for procedural requirements imposed on political parties. To illustrate his point, he uses the metaphor of a religious marriage without signing the civil register, representing a union that is not formally recognized.

In his view, until dissolution congresses have been held, neither the PRD nor the UP can be considered officially dissolved. Consequently, he calls for a serious evaluation of the role played by the Ministry of the Interior in this process and suggests the Minister should face accountability for what he considers a series of administrative shortcomings.

Lastly, Dr. Houessou believes that the institutional response to Me Adrien Houngbédji’s letter will clearly show who is acting contrary to the legal texts. He urges for more rigorous and equitable management of public matters within the rule of democratic principles.