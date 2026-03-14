Porto-Novo: resumption of the CAs’ installations and heads of commissions

In Porto‑Novo, the reinstatement of the installations of arrondissement chiefs as well as the presidents and rapporteurs of the permanent commissions of the municipal council is scheduled for this Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The decision comes after protests related to the initial designations made for the fifth term.



The municipality of Porto‑Novo is preparing to reinstall all of its municipal bodies with a reinstatement ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, 2026 from 4:00 PM in the council chamber of the town hall.

The prefect of the Ouémé department has instructed Mayor Rachadou Toukourou to organize this reinstatement after protests that occurred the day after the first designation of arrondissement chiefs, the presidents and the rapporteurs of the permanent commissions of the municipal council.

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This reinstatement should help clarify and reinforce the new responsibilities within the municipal institution, after some nominations had sparked reactions in Benin’s political capital.

The operation will be conducted under the authority of local officials in the presence of council members, called to formalize the roles of each local actor.



The establishment of arrondissement chiefs and the structures of the commissions is an important step for the administrative and political functioning of Porto-Novo, as it gives the city all the bodies necessary to run local affairs under this new mandate.