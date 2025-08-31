- Advertisement -

Port Autonome de Cotonou (PAC) is toughening its stance. In a circular signed by its Director General, Bart Johan Jozef Van Eenoo, and published on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, the port authority announces the implementation of eight security rules intended to govern the unloading, devanning, and stuffing of frozen goods.

Addressed to all port stakeholders, stevedores, shipping agents, customs services, Bénin Control, GIPC, ACAM, transport unions, and the Republican Police, the decision signals a firm resolve to curb theft and irregularities that weaken a strategic link in Benin’s logistics chain and to restore economic partners’ confidence.

Strict and binding measures

The internal memo details a strengthened control framework. All operations related to frozen goods will now fall under the supervision of the Commissariat spécial du port; Bénin Control inspections must take place in the presence of a police officer; dockworkers will be required to wear PPE with no bulky pockets and will be systematically searched when leaving loading areas; vehicles transporting frozen goods will be thoroughly inspected, including the cab, before leaving the dock;

Any handling of goods by dockworkers on behalf of third parties is now prohibited, except for samples authorized by the veterinary services. Finally, anyone caught with stolen goods will be excluded from the port and prosecuted.

A strong signal on port governance

With this tightening of the screws, PAC aims not only to drastically reduce theft of frozen goods, but also to enhance its image in the face of competition from ports in the subregion.

Already accustomed to sanctioning users for rice theft, intrusions, or administrative irregularities, the Commissariat spécial du port sees its responsibilities expanding. Its close coordination with the Direction des opérations portuaires will be essential to instill a genuine safety culture and restore the Port of Cotonou’s role as Benin’s credible, competitive commercial showcase.