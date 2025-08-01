BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Uncategorized image/svg+xml Patrice Talon: "It's not good for the same people to hold power for too long"

Patrice Talon: “It’s not good for the same people to hold power for too long”

Uncategorized
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
1 min.reading
- Advertisement -

During a meeting with Beninese youth held on Monday, July 28, 2025, at the Marina Palace, President Patrice Talon spoke on the issue of democratic alternation. With less than a year left of his second term, the head of state stated that he is not in favor of excessive longevity in power.

“It’s not good for the same people to be in power for too long,” Patrice Talon affirmed to an audience composed of youths from different regions of the country. His statement, coming amidst a tense political climate on the eve of general elections in Benin, carries particular resonance in a sub-region marked by controversies surrounding presidential successions.

“It’s not good for a country to have the same people in power for too long. Over time, you lose sight of priorities.”

- Publicité-

Indeed, as the Beninese president reaffirms his choice to step down at the end of his term, several neighboring countries are experiencing opposing political dynamics. In Ivory Coast, President Alassane Ouattara recently announced his candidacy for a fourth term. A decision that stirs debate within the Ivorian political class, with some seeing it as a setback to alternation and an admission of failure in preparing the next generation of leaders.

In Togo, President Faure Gnassingbé, in power since 2005, could also run for a fifth term, following the recent adoption of a new Constitution that establishes a parliamentary system and reopens the possibility of consecutive terms. This change in the institutional framework is viewed by part of the Togolese opposition as a strategy to maintain uninterrupted power.

- Publicité-

Against this backdrop, the stance expressed by Patrice Talon stands out. He appears to want to set his exit within a Republican framework, without trying to change the rules along the way. He also indicated that he will support the candidate who he believes is most capable of continuing the initiated reforms, regardless of their political affiliation.

“Even if he insulted me, even if he’s not on my side, if he’s the best for the country, I will campaign for him,” he declared.

While ruling out the idea of a “heir,” the head of state does not rule out intervening in the selection of his successor by publicly supporting a candidate. This posture suggests he plans to remain an influential player, even after the end of his term.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU

Benin: Patrice Talon extends a hand to the youth, but with closed ears

Benin: Boni Yayi responds to Patrice Talon about his remarks to the youth

Benin

Patrice Talon addressing the Beninese youth: what to remember

Benin

Cooperation: Towards the signing of a military agreement between Benin and Russia?

Ivory Coast

The Central Bank of Ghana lowers its benchmark rate by three percentage points

Benin: direct recruitment of 120 student officers and 10 student controllers for the Customs Department through competition

Benin

Fatal accident on the Cotonou-Badekparou axis: three deaths and one serious injury

Benin

Climate change: The AfDB injects over 16 billion FCFA for the benefit of Beninese farmers

Benin

Tontine: death of the promoter, two collaborators face justice for damages of 7 million FCFA

Presidential Election 2025 in Côte d’Ivoire: these candidacies that conceal another political calculation

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS