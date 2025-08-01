Patrice Talon: “It’s not good for the same people to hold power for too long”

- Advertisement -

During a meeting with Beninese youth held on Monday, July 28, 2025, at the Marina Palace, President Patrice Talon spoke on the issue of democratic alternation. With less than a year left of his second term, the head of state stated that he is not in favor of excessive longevity in power.

“It’s not good for the same people to be in power for too long,” Patrice Talon affirmed to an audience composed of youths from different regions of the country. His statement, coming amidst a tense political climate on the eve of general elections in Benin, carries particular resonance in a sub-region marked by controversies surrounding presidential successions.

“It’s not good for a country to have the same people in power for too long. Over time, you lose sight of priorities.”

Indeed, as the Beninese president reaffirms his choice to step down at the end of his term, several neighboring countries are experiencing opposing political dynamics. In Ivory Coast, President Alassane Ouattara recently announced his candidacy for a fourth term. A decision that stirs debate within the Ivorian political class, with some seeing it as a setback to alternation and an admission of failure in preparing the next generation of leaders.

In Togo, President Faure Gnassingbé, in power since 2005, could also run for a fifth term, following the recent adoption of a new Constitution that establishes a parliamentary system and reopens the possibility of consecutive terms. This change in the institutional framework is viewed by part of the Togolese opposition as a strategy to maintain uninterrupted power.

Against this backdrop, the stance expressed by Patrice Talon stands out. He appears to want to set his exit within a Republican framework, without trying to change the rules along the way. He also indicated that he will support the candidate who he believes is most capable of continuing the initiated reforms, regardless of their political affiliation.

“Even if he insulted me, even if he’s not on my side, if he’s the best for the country, I will campaign for him,” he declared.

While ruling out the idea of a “heir,” the head of state does not rule out intervening in the selection of his successor by publicly supporting a candidate. This posture suggests he plans to remain an influential player, even after the end of his term.