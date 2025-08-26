BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Parakou: twelve alleged cybercriminals arrested by the CNIN

Parakou: twelve alleged cybercriminals arrested by the CNIN

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Image d'illustration @Evantail.be
- Publicité-

Dragnet in Parakou. Agents of the National Center for Digital Investigation (CNIN), backed by security forces, arrested twelve individuals suspected of cybercrime.

The operation, carried out between Tuesday, August 19 and Friday, August 22, 2025, was made possible thanks to precise intelligence, reports Fraternité FM. Searches led to the seizure of computer equipment and digital media used, according to investigators, for fraudulent online activities.

Those arrested are suspected of scams and other illegal practices on the internet. The investigation is ongoing to determine the scope and ramifications of their networks.

This operation is part of the implementation of the national strategy to combat cybercrime. It reflects the Beninese authorities’ determination to clean up the digital space, which has become fertile ground for scams.

Those implicated will be brought before the prosecutor in the coming days to initiate legal proceedings. The CNIN also called on citizens to be vigilant and to step up cooperation to report any suspicious behavior online.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Nigeria

2026 World Cup qualifying: Victor Ikpeba believes in the resurgence of Nigeria’s Super Eagles

Benin

Benin – Accident at the Wodo Bridge: a 4×4 vehicle plunges into the water, one passenger reported missing

Benin

Start of the 2025-2026 school year: The Ministry of Secondary Education gives AME one last chance

Benin

School Burglary in Hêvié Adovié: Main Suspect Arrested After Six Months on the Run

Benin

Development: Cotonou strengthens its economic presence in Asia with the Benin Business Forum in Osaka

Morocco

CHAN 2025 – Semifinals: Tuesday’s schedule

Benin

2026 presidential election: legal expert Adégbola Franck Oké warns the OIF about provisions of the Electoral Code

Benin

Benin: Alain Adihou hails a CENA decision as a “sign of openness.”

Benin

2025 National Tennis Championship: the tournament opens this Monday in Porto-Novo and Cotonou

Benin

Benin: Republican Police seize hookah equipment in several bars in Godomey

VIEW ALL FEEDS