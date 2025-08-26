Parakou: twelve alleged cybercriminals arrested by the CNIN

- Publicité-

Dragnet in Parakou. Agents of the National Center for Digital Investigation (CNIN), backed by security forces, arrested twelve individuals suspected of cybercrime.

The operation, carried out between Tuesday, August 19 and Friday, August 22, 2025, was made possible thanks to precise intelligence, reports Fraternité FM. Searches led to the seizure of computer equipment and digital media used, according to investigators, for fraudulent online activities.

Those arrested are suspected of scams and other illegal practices on the internet. The investigation is ongoing to determine the scope and ramifications of their networks.

This operation is part of the implementation of the national strategy to combat cybercrime. It reflects the Beninese authorities’ determination to clean up the digital space, which has become fertile ground for scams.

Those implicated will be brought before the prosecutor in the coming days to initiate legal proceedings. The CNIN also called on citizens to be vigilant and to step up cooperation to report any suspicious behavior online.