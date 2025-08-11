Parakou: a young taxi driver ends his life by hanging

- Publicité-

A heart-wrenching tragedy rocked the Ganou neighborhood in Parakou in the morning of Wednesday, August 6, 2025. A 23-year-old man, a taxi driver by profession, was found hanged in his room.

According to initial information relayed by Deeman Radio, the victim had sent several messages to his loved ones the day before the tragedy. These words, in light of the recent events, now seem unfortunately like veiled goodbyes that went unnoticed.

Alerted, the head of the Ganou district, GOUNOU CHABI Issa, immediately contacted the Republican Police and a forensic doctor for standard investigations.

At this stage, the exact causes of this tragic act remain unknown. An investigation has been opened to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this suicide.

This new case raises yet again the