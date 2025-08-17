BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Parakou: a fake magistrate arrested after defrauding several citizens

Parakou: a fake magistrate arrested after defrauding several citizens

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Un véhicule de la police républicaine
Véhicule de la police républicaine . @Présidence du Bénin
- Publicité-

In Parakou, the Republican Police have put an end to the actions of an individual who was posing as a magistrate.

According to information made public this Saturday, August 16, 2025, by Banouto, the man, in reality, a simple reseller of products, was arrested after several months of fraud.

Taking advantage of the image of justice, he allegedly duped numerous people, particularly in cases related to land issues. According to the police, he posed as a judge to intimidate his victims and extort money from them.

Thanks to the cooperation between the police stations of the 1st district and Sanson, the suspect was apprehended in an alley near his home, in the Okédama district.

After his arrest, several victims voluntarily came forward at the police station. They accuse him of impersonation, fraud, verbal threats, stellionate, as well as forgery and use of forgery.

An investigation is underway to measure the extent of the damage and identify all the victims. The police also invite anyone who has had dealings with the fake magistrate to come forward, to help establish the truth.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Togo

In Togo, USAID leaves the field, democracy in a turbulent zone

Benin

Benin – Elections 2026: ANIP equips political parties with the Computerized Electoral List

Benin

Benin – a bus plunges into the Ouémé River at Glazoué: the government reacts

Benin

Benin: A Malian bus falls into the Ouémé River at Glazoué, 9 survivors and one body found

Benin

Benin – Unease within the Movement: Jacques Ayadji airs his grievances against UP le Renouveau

Benin

Benin: the HAAC shuts down two pirate television stations broadcasting without authorization

Benin

Benin: Political parties and CSOs trained on the mastery of Anip’s digital platforms

Benin

Benin: heavy sentences at CRIET for land scam in Porto-Novo

Benin

CRIET: 265 million CFA francs seized, the Beninese public treasury awaiting a judicial decision

Benin

Presidential Election 2026: Fred Adriano Houénou meets Bruno Amoussou as part of his consultation tour

VIEW ALL FEEDS