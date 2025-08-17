Parakou: a fake magistrate arrested after defrauding several citizens

- Publicité-

In Parakou, the Republican Police have put an end to the actions of an individual who was posing as a magistrate.

According to information made public this Saturday, August 16, 2025, by Banouto, the man, in reality, a simple reseller of products, was arrested after several months of fraud.

Taking advantage of the image of justice, he allegedly duped numerous people, particularly in cases related to land issues. According to the police, he posed as a judge to intimidate his victims and extort money from them.

Thanks to the cooperation between the police stations of the 1st district and Sanson, the suspect was apprehended in an alley near his home, in the Okédama district.

After his arrest, several victims voluntarily came forward at the police station. They accuse him of impersonation, fraud, verbal threats, stellionate, as well as forgery and use of forgery.

An investigation is underway to measure the extent of the damage and identify all the victims. The police also invite anyone who has had dealings with the fake magistrate to come forward, to help establish the truth.