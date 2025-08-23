BY COUNTRIES
Ouèssè: three men arrested for motorcycle theft

Ouèssè: three men arrested for motorcycle theft

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Un véhicule de la police républicaine
Véhicule de la police républicaine . @Présidence du Bénin
Three men have been arrested for the theft of a motorcycle in Ouèssè, in the Collines department. They are currently in custody, according to a statement released Thursday by the Republican Police.

The incident dates back to Tuesday, August 19. Alerted by a phone call reporting the presence of suspects in the village of Botti, Laminou district, the Republican Police from the Gbanlin police station promptly responded to the scene.

Two individuals were first arrested in possession of a BAJAJ motorcycle, black and without a license plate. During questioning, they admitted to stealing the vehicle on the night of August 18 to 19, around 2 a.m., from a home located in Djègbé.

The two suspects then revealed the identity of a third accomplice, who was also arrested and admitted to participating in the theft. The three men have been taken into custody while an in-depth investigation is opened to determine the exact circumstances of the theft and identify the rightful owner of the motorcycle.

The Republican Police invites anyone with useful information to approach the Gbanlin district police station. The investigations continue, and the suspects will soon be presented to the competent judicial authorities.

