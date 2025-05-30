GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Official: Trent Alexander-Arnold signs with Real Madrid

Football
Par Romaric Déguénon
1 min.de temps de lecture
Trent Alexander Arnold @AFP
It’s now official—Trent Alexander-Arnold is a Real Madrid player. The English right-back has signed a six-year deal with the Spanish giants, committing to the club until 2031.

Free of any contract following his departure from Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold joins Madrid on a long-term agreement that begins on June 1, 2025. The club confirmed the transfer in a statement shared across its social media platforms on Friday.

“Real Madrid C.F. and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement for Trent Alexander-Arnold to join our club for the next six seasons, from June 1, 2025, to June 30, 2031,” the announcement read.

A product of Liverpool’s academy and widely regarded as one of the most gifted attacking full-backs of his generation, Alexander-Arnold will now begin a new chapter in the Spanish capital, adding further depth and experience to Madrid’s already star-studded lineup.

Decisive during his time with the Reds—winning the Champions League in 2019 and lifting the Premier League title twice (in 2020 and 2025)—the English international will now look to replicate his success in Madrid.

His first major test awaits in mid-June, as Real Madrid competes in the FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled to take place from June 15 to July 13, 2025, in the United States.

West Africa
Southern Africa
Central Africa
East Africa
Maghreb

