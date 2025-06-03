- Advertisement -

Inter Milan officially announced this Tuesday the departure of their coach Simone Inzaghi, who is leaving the Lombard club after four seasons on the Nerazzurri bench.

It’s official! Simone Inzaghi is no longer the coach of Inter Milan. Unable to win the Italian championship and the Champions League this season, the 49-year-old decided to end his collaboration with the Nerazzurri even though his contract runs until 2026.

- Publicité-

The news of his departure was announced by Inter Milan this Tuesday in a statement on their social media. “The Club and Simone Inzaghi’s paths are parting ways. This is the decision made by mutual agreement after the meeting that took place a few minutes ago. Inzaghi’s management at Inter will be remembered by fans, players, managers, and staff as being characterized by great passion, accompanied by professionalism and dedication”, it stated.

Now free, the Italian coach is expected to join Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. As a priority for the Riyadh-based club, the former striker has been anticipated for weeks in the Saudi capital where he is expected to sign a lucrative contract with a salary exceeding 25 million euros.