Noël Chadaré on Boni Yayi’s resignation: he should remain a ‘moral authority’

The former secretary-general of the Confédération des organisations syndicales indépendantes du Bénin and political actor Noël Chadaré invites Thomas Boni Yayi to remain a moral reference after his withdrawal from partisan life.

The resignation of former President of the Republic Thomas Boni Yayi from the presidency of the Les Démocrates party continues to make waves. Interviewed on Matin Libre TV, Noël Chadaré, the former secretary-general of the Confédération des organisations syndicales indépendantes du Bénin, issued a call to the former head of state. He invites him to rise above the fray.

For Noël Chadaré, Thomas Boni Yayi still has an important role to play in political life, even after his resignation as head of the Les Démocrates. That is why he invites him to remain a moral reference beyond partisan politics.



Noël Chadaré believes that Boni Yayi would have served Benin more by remaining a moral figure rather than engaging in active politics. Having lived for decades in public and political life, the former head of state, in his view, would have gained a stature that transcends partisan struggles.



The former unionist said he had already expressed this idea to Boni Yayi during a meeting in 2023. In his view, after ten years in power and actions appreciated in certain sectors of national life, the former president could remain a reference capable of easing tensions and acting as a mediator in difficult political or social moments.



The former unionist nevertheless acknowledged that direct participation in partisan struggles exposes a former president to political conflicts and limits his ability to assume the role of a neutral arbiter. In this context, he considers that the resignation from the presidency of Les Démocrates represents an opportunity for Boni Yayi to reposition himself as a moral authority.



Chadaré also reacted to the decision taken recently by the national coordination of Les Démocrates not to endorse the resignation of the resigning president. Although he is not a member of the party, he believes that Les Démocrates should respect the wish of the one who founded and led the political formation and promote generational renewal within its structures.



For him, plurality of opinions and the presence of recognized moral figures are essential for the country’s democratic balance. He thus hopes that Boni Yayi can continue to be a voice heard in national political debates, even outside partisan roles.