Nikki police station led to the arrest of three individuals

By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
On the night of Sunday, August 24, 2025, an operation carried out by the Nikki police station led to the arrest of three individuals involved in a case of counterfeiting and the use of counterfeit bills.

This action marks the culmination of an in-depth investigation conducted by the Republican Police. According to initial information, two workers at a local sawmill were enticed by the promise of quick riches. An individual reportedly introduced them to a so-called miracle worker, a specialist in “money multiplication.”

In exchange for 300,000 CFA francs, he allegedly handed them, through sleight-of-hand, a bundle of banknotes with an apparent value of 1.5 million CFA francs in 10,000-denomination notes.

Unaware the notes were counterfeit, the two men began spending their supposed fortune freely in the city of Nikki. Their suddenly lavish lifestyle quickly caught the attention of law enforcement, who initiated discreet surveillance.

Complicity still unclear

Thanks to meticulous surveillance, three people were arrested. A fourth accomplice is currently at large and actively being sought. The suspects, held in police custody, will be brought before the judicial authorities to answer for their actions.

Investigations are ongoing to identify any potential ramifications of this fraud and counterfeiting network.

