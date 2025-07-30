Moele Benin: Alain Jean-Claude Migan and Éric Adandozan slam the door

- Advertisement -

Two influential figures of the Moele Benin party, Alain Jean-Claude Migan and Éric Adandozan, have officially left the political group, thus confirming their break with an organization they long served.

Former Departmental Coordinator of Atlantique, Alain Jean-Claude Migan also held the roles of second counselor at the National Political Bureau and active member of the Party School.

Renowned for his grassroots commitment, he was a key player in the local influence of the party: a humble and determined unifier, who succeeded in rallying around the ideals carried by Moele Benin.

His departure is coupled with that of Éric Adandozan, an influential figure in the 12th electoral district. A discreet but remarkably effective unifier, the latter distinguished himself for his loyalty and involvement with historical figures of the party such as Evariste Acakpo and the late Édouard Gbozo.

Their resignations add to a string of notable departures observed in recent months, intensifying the internal tensions shaking Moele Benin. Some see it as signs of a latent unease within the party, marked by a series of unspoken, but very real frustrations among several executives.

While the party leadership has not yet officially commented on this new wave of departures, the public is watching with interest the evolution of what could well announce a major reconfiguration of the internal political landscape within Moele Benin.