MLS: Inter Miami crushes CF Montréal as Messi and Suárez both score twice

Football
Par Romaric Déguénon
1 min.de temps de lecture
With a pair of goals each from Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, Inter Miami dismantled CF Montréal 4-2 in MLS action this Thursday, helping the Florida club climb up the Eastern Conference standings.

The win comes as a much-needed relief for Inter Miami, who had been struggling with poor form in recent weeks and were surrounded by rumors of a possible departure of head coach Javier Mascherano due to unsatisfactory results. Facing the Canadian side in the 15th matchday of the Eastern Conference, the home team delivered a convincing performance.

Dominant and clinical, the Miami squad relied on its star power to make the difference. Lionel Messi opened the scoring before the half-hour mark, finishing off a pass from Sergio Busquets. The Argentine playmaker then turned provider, setting up Suárez for a second goal in the 68th minute. The Uruguayan forward, relentless throughout the match, made it 3-0 just minutes later with an impressive solo effort in the 71st.

Down but not out, CF Montréal pulled one back through Dante Sealy in the 74th minute, giving the visitors a glimmer of hope. But Messi would put the game beyond reach with another goal in the 87th minute. Victor Loturi added a late consolation goal for Montréal in stoppage time (90+2), but it wasn’t enough to change the outcome.

With this result, Inter Miami moves up to 6th place in the standings, while CF Montréal remains stuck in 15th.

