GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Live logo
Live logo
Search
spot_img

Mido slams Cristiano Ronaldo: “He crushes his coaches’ personalities”

Football
Par Romaric Déguénon
1 min.de temps de lecture
HomeSportFootballMido slams Cristiano Ronaldo: "He crushes his coaches' personalities"
Cristiano Ronaldo sous le maillot de Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo sous le maillot de Al Nassr @AFP
-Publicité-

Former Egyptian international Ahmed Hossam, better known as Mido, hasn’t held back in his criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo.

In comments reported by Kooora, the ex-Tottenham striker argued that the Portuguese superstar creates problems for any coach he works with, claiming he “crushes the personality” of his managers.

“Ronaldo’s problem is that he overshadows any coach he’s with, unlike other great players like Karim Benzema,” Mido said. “Benzema is also a huge star, but he always respects his coach and understands his role.”

The pointed remarks echo longstanding tensions between Ronaldo and several of his past managers, most notably Erik ten Hag during their time together at Manchester United. Ronaldo publicly criticized the Dutch manager, a move that hastened his exit from the club in 2022.

Now the captain of Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has hinted that his time in the Saudi Pro League may soon come to an end. But according to Mido, his departure wouldn’t necessarily make life easier for his current club. “I challenge any top coach to accept working with Ronaldo. Even Simone Inzaghi would turn down the Al-Nassr job if Ronaldo were still in the squad,” he said.

- Publicité-

Mido’s comments reignite the ongoing debate over the role and impact of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in elite football—especially as he approaches the twilight of his career at 40.

-Publicité-

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

EN CONTINU
Benin

Benin: decomposed bodies of woman and infant discovered in Abomey-Calavi

Benin

Benin: woman electrocuted in tragic incident in Bohicon

Benin

Benin: 7 family members killed in tragic road accident

Benin

Sidi Ould Tah takes the helm of the AfDB: Benin welcomes a strategic choice

Benin

Benin: fatalities reported after violent crash between motorcycle and vehicle

Benin

Russia–Ukraine: second round of direct talks set for June 2 in Istanbul

Benin

Benin: explosions and fire reported at Kandi military camp

Benin

White gold: Benin reaffirms its leadership in West Africa’s cotton sector

Harvard: court temporarily halts Trump administration’s ban on foreign student enrollment

Benin

Benin: Parliament demands transparency over SIRAT SA’s role in surging public debt

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS
West Africa
Southern Africa
Central Africa
East Africa
Maghreb

Copyright © 2025 BENIN WEB TV | All Right Reserved