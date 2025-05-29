Mido slams Cristiano Ronaldo: “He crushes his coaches’ personalities”

-Publicité-

Former Egyptian international Ahmed Hossam, better known as Mido, hasn’t held back in his criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo.

In comments reported by Kooora, the ex-Tottenham striker argued that the Portuguese superstar creates problems for any coach he works with, claiming he “crushes the personality” of his managers.

“Ronaldo’s problem is that he overshadows any coach he’s with, unlike other great players like Karim Benzema,” Mido said. “Benzema is also a huge star, but he always respects his coach and understands his role.”

The pointed remarks echo longstanding tensions between Ronaldo and several of his past managers, most notably Erik ten Hag during their time together at Manchester United. Ronaldo publicly criticized the Dutch manager, a move that hastened his exit from the club in 2022.

Now the captain of Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has hinted that his time in the Saudi Pro League may soon come to an end. But according to Mido, his departure wouldn’t necessarily make life easier for his current club. “I challenge any top coach to accept working with Ronaldo. Even Simone Inzaghi would turn down the Al-Nassr job if Ronaldo were still in the squad,” he said.

Mido’s comments reignite the ongoing debate over the role and impact of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in elite football—especially as he approaches the twilight of his career at 40.