Benin

Mercato: a Ligue 2 club goes after Steve Mounié

Football
Par Romaric Déguénon
Mis à jour:
Moins de 1 min.de temps de lecture
Steve Mounié
Steve Mounié@Megasports
Struggling in Augsburg, Steve Mounié might find a new opportunity at AS Saint-Etienne as the French Ligue 2 club has started negotiations to acquire the Beninese striker.

Less than a year after his departure, Steve Mounié could already be returning to France. The Beninese forward is negotiating with AS Saint-Etienne for a transfer this summer. As a priority for coach Eirik Horneland, the Ligue 2 club has reportedly decided to secure the services of the Squirrels’ captain to strengthen their squad.

Arriving in Augsburg last summer from Brest, the Beninese player has been unable to make his mark with the Bundesliga club, having scored only one goal in 16 appearances. This lackluster record might hasten his departure from Germany.

Furthermore, Saint-Etienne is already in advanced negotiations with the 30-year-old player. According to the latest information, the Greens have made an offer of 1.5 million euros to sign the former Brest player.

This transfer could allow Mounié to relaunch his career in a league he knows well, and offer Saint-Étienne an experienced offensive asset for their promotion project.

