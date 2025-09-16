Manchester City: bad news for Omar Marmoush ahead of the clash with Man united

- Advertisement -

Injured on Tuesday during the 0-0 draw between Egypt and Burkina Faso in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Omar Marmoush will miss the clash with Manchester United in the Premier League next Sunday, Manchester City confirmed in a statement.

Another blow for Manchester City. Already without several of its key players who are sidelined through injury, the Mancunian club will also have to do without Omar Marmoush for the clash with Manchester United this Sunday. The Egyptian forward is ruled out of this Manchester derby due to an injury sustained while on international duty.

The 26-year-old forward was indeed injured early in the match during the 2026 World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Burkina Faso on Tuesday night. The problem is expected to keep him off the pitch for several weeks, ruling him out of the fourth matchday of the Premier League.

«Manchester City FC confirms that Omar Marmoush has suffered a knee injury while on international duty with Egypt. The City striker was injured early in the match during the World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Burkina Faso on Tuesday night. Initial scan results carried out in Egypt indicate that he will not be able to take part in the Manchester derby on Sunday. He will now return to Manchester for further tests and to begin his rehabilitation. Everyone at City wishes Omar a speedy recovery», said the Cityzens’ statement.

Struggling at the start of the season, Manchester City sit 13th in the table with three points after three league matches. Pep Guardiola’s side have suffered two consecutive defeats, against Tottenham (0-2) and Brighton (1-2).

