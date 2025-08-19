Malanville: a passenger apprehended with 790 cartons of tramadol on board a bus

- Publicité-

During the night of Sunday, August 17 to Monday, August 18, 2025, the police of the Malanville district made a major seizure of illegal products. According to the information published on the digital channels of the Republican Police, an individual was arrested while he was transporting 790 boxes of tramadol carefully concealed in two large travel bags.

The operation was initiated after an anonymous source alerted the police to the presence of a suspicious passenger on a bus from Parakou to Malanville. Dispatched to the scene, a team from the police station intercepted the suspect upon his arrival at the bus station.

The search of the luggage, carried out in the presence of the suspect, led to the discovery of the prohibited cargo. During his interview, the accused stated that he was transporting the goods on behalf of a contact based in Malanville.

The seized boxes were placed under seals and handed over to the Republic’s Prosecutor. As for the suspect, he was taken into custody. An investigation is underway to dismantle the network behind this trafficking and identify any potential accomplices.