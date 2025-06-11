GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Lionel Scaloni: “Argentina can play without Messi”

Lionel Messi sous le maillot de l'Argentine
Lionel Messi is no longer a tactical necessity for Argentina. That’s what Lionel Scaloni, the coach of the Albiceleste, stated as the world champion team is already preparing for the post-Messi era.

Nearing 38 years old – he’ll celebrate his birthday on June 24th – the captain of Argentina, Lionel Messi, remains a living legend: 112 goals in 192 appearances, a world title in 2022, and two Copa America to his name. But for Lionel Scaloni, the national team has reached a collective maturity that allows it to exist without its number 10.

The team is now capable of playing the same way with or without Leo, which wasn’t the case in the past. Back then, certain profiles had to be adapted around him. Today, that’s no longer necessary. The team functions independently of his presence, and that’s a very good thing,” declared the Argentine coach at a press conference.

This evolution was notably illustrated during prestigious victories against Uruguay and Brazil, achieved without Messi, which allowed Argentina to secure its place for the 2026 World Cup.

While the maestro’s departure is approaching, Scaloni believes that Messi’s legacy is now integrated into the team’s DNA: a solid, well-prepared collective that is no longer dependent on a single man.

