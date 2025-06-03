LDC: The Best Goal of the Season Award goes to Yamal, full ranking

- Advertisement -

UEFA unveiled this Sunday the list of the ten most beautiful goals of the 2024/25 Champions League, selected by its group of technical observers.

Outdone by Désiré Doué, voted the best young player of the Champions League, Lamine Yamal still claims a title in this European competition. The Spanish forward takes home the award for the best goal of the tournament.

The FC Barcelona winger was rewarded for his gem scored during the first-leg semifinal against Inter Milan (3-3) at Camp Nou. At only 17, the young Roja striker dazzled with a mesmerizing dribble followed by an unstoppable curling shot, earning him the title of goal of the season.

This selection highlights the most beautiful individual inspirations of the European campaign, concluded Saturday night with the historic triumph of Paris Saint-Germain. The capital club crushed Inter Milan in the final (5-0) at Munich’s Allianz Arena, securing its first Champions League title.

Top 10 most beautiful goals of the 2024/25 Champions League according to UEFA:

Lamine Yamal – FC Barcelona vs Inter Milan (3-3, first-leg semifinal) Lautaro Martínez – Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan (1-2, first-leg quarterfinal) Declan Rice – Arsenal vs Real Madrid (3-0, first-leg quarterfinal) Kylian Mbappé – Real Madrid vs Manchester City (3-1, second-leg playoff) Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund (5-2, matchday 3) Marcus Thuram – FC Barcelona vs Inter Milan (3-3, first-leg semifinal) Zeno Debast – Sporting CP vs Lille (2-0, matchday 1) Erling Haaland – Manchester City vs Sparta Prague (5-0, matchday 3) Lamine Yamal – FC Barcelona vs Benfica (3-1, second-leg round of 16) Julián Álvarez – Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid (2-1, first-leg round of 16)