In Benin, a plumber arrested after operating on a patient with HIV/AIDS

The Godomey police station arrested an individual pretending to be a doctor, who had conducted two surgical procedures on a patient, claiming to cure him of HIV/AIDS. The investigation revealed that the man, a plumber by trade, was using stolen medical equipment to maintain his charade.

On Saturday, August 9, 2025, a man, identified by the initials A. C., was apprehended by Godomey law enforcement for illegal practice of medicine and impersonation of a medical professional. Presenting himself as a practitioner at the Menontin Hospital Center, he had convinced a patient, Mr. A. G., that he could cure him of HIV/AIDS through surgery.

According to Peace FM, under this false identity, the suspect had performed two operations, one on the ribs and the other on the thigh. These were heavy and dangerous medical procedures that, when performed without any skills, could have had irreversible consequences on the victim’s health.

The investigation conducted by the police station uncovered the fraud. A search at the suspect’s home led to the discovery of a batch of medical equipment and two ink pads bearing the names of different clinics.

A past marred by thefts in the medical field

The investigators also established the suspect’s actual profile. A trained plumber, he had worked as a maintenance worker in several clinics under false identities, before being fired for thefts. It was during this period that he supposedly stole the medical equipment and gathered the necessary information to set up his sham.

The fake doctor will be brought before the prosecutor in the coming days for illegal practice of medicine and impersonation.