BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml In Benin, a plumber arrested after operating on a patient with HIV/AIDS

In Benin, a plumber arrested after operating on a patient with HIV/AIDS

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.
Drame
Drame
- Publicité-

The Godomey police station arrested an individual pretending to be a doctor, who had conducted two surgical procedures on a patient, claiming to cure him of HIV/AIDS. The investigation revealed that the man, a plumber by trade, was using stolen medical equipment to maintain his charade.

On Saturday, August 9, 2025, a man, identified by the initials A. C., was apprehended by Godomey law enforcement for illegal practice of medicine and impersonation of a medical professional. Presenting himself as a practitioner at the Menontin Hospital Center, he had convinced a patient, Mr. A. G., that he could cure him of HIV/AIDS through surgery.

According to Peace FM, under this false identity, the suspect had performed two operations, one on the ribs and the other on the thigh. These were heavy and dangerous medical procedures that, when performed without any skills, could have had irreversible consequences on the victim’s health.

The investigation conducted by the police station uncovered the fraud. A search at the suspect’s home led to the discovery of a batch of medical equipment and two ink pads bearing the names of different clinics.

A past marred by thefts in the medical field

The investigators also established the suspect’s actual profile. A trained plumber, he had worked as a maintenance worker in several clinics under false identities, before being fired for thefts. It was during this period that he supposedly stole the medical equipment and gathered the necessary information to set up his sham.

The fake doctor will be brought before the prosecutor in the coming days for illegal practice of medicine and impersonation.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: arrest of a TikToker for public admission of cybercrime

Mali

Thiaroye 44: Descendants of riflemen call on the Senegalese National Assembly for concrete measures concerning reparations

Benin

Fighting against corruption: the BOAD and Benin’s HCPC seal a strategic partnership

Mali

In the face of the inefficiency of ECOWAS security initiatives, AES presents itself as a credible alternative for regional stability.

Benin

Electoral Process: Opposition Denounces Delays and Calls for Greater Rigour

Mali

Mali: Wave of arrests in the army, two generals among the detainees

Benin

Benin: Janvier Yahouédéou discusses the reasons for his break with Boni Yayi

Benin

“I almost put Boni Yayi in prison,” Janvier Yahouédéou

Benin

Benin: 2 herders killed in the Collines department

Benin

Drama in Zogbodomey: a man dies under the blows of three private security agents

VIEW ALL FEEDS