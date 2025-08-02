“I worked in good faith even if I may have made mistakes,” Patrice Talon

- Advertisement -

For the first time since he came to power in 2016, President Patrice Talon granted a brief interview to the national press following the celebrations of Benin’s 65th Independence Anniversary. And the message delivered that day resonated like a political testament.

Facing the microphones, the head of state conveyed simple but powerful words, in a posture of humility seldom observed at this level.

“I personally feel that I’ve given my best. I’ve gone to the end of my efforts, my imagination, my reflections, everything I have as potential.”

With lucidity, Patrice Talon acknowledged that his action, although guided by good faith, was not free from errors.

“I’ve worked in good faith. Even if I may often have been wrong.”

In a strong gesture, the businessman-turned-head-of-state asked his compatriots for forgiveness:

“Not being God, I ask the Beninese to forgive me for my shortcomings.”

A farewell announced, hope expressed

With ten months left in his second term, the Beninese president reaffirms his promise not to run for a third term, as he has repeated in recent weeks:

“Power has aged me… No one is going to tie me to the presidential chair…”

Confident about the future of the country, he urged his compatriots to stay united and to believe in their common destiny.

“The best is yet to come. Tomorrow will be better than today…”

In a strong symbolic gesture, Patrice Talon left the official platform to join the crowd, exchanging handshakes and hugs, like a silent but sincere farewell.