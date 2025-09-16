«I wasn’t involved», Mbappé addresses the sexual assault case in Sweden

- Advertisement -

Kylian Mbappé has finally broken his silence about the “rape and sexual assault” case in Sweden, which briefly stirred the international press.

In an interview with the newspaper L’Equipe, the Real Madrid forward wanted to clarify things and denounce the way his name was linked to a story with which he says he “never had any connection”.

- Publicité-

« Speaking about what happened recently, there was Stockholm. Everything has blown over since, but did it change me? No. I wasn’t even involved», he told the French outlet.

The French international lamented the media coverage around the case, saying the seriousness of the issue had been exploited: « It was just sad to see everyone pounce on it like it was a steak, on such a serious subject. It happens to far too many women, unfortunately, to be used just for headlines. No one took the time to wonder what happened to the potential victim », the captain of Les Bleus stressed.

- Publicité-

According to him, once it was established that he was not involved, media attention dissipated without the complainant’s situation drawing further interest. « She, in the gutter, nobody knows where she is. It’s a sensitive subject and it made me sad », he added.

« For my loved ones, it was difficult »

Mbappé also spoke about the impact of these suspicions on those around him, particularly the women in his family and close circle: « Even though I knew from the start that I had nothing to do with it, it’s complicated. For your loved ones, even more so the women. When you tell them about it, you feel that in their eyes there can be that 1% of doubt. It hurt me.”

The former Paris player says he got through that period with strength and determination: « I accepted it, I kept quiet, I went to training. Carlo (Ancelotti) would tell me it was unfair. I would answer : what else am I supposed to do, other than let it slide and score goals? »