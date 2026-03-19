Hospital internships suspended in Benin: Talon meets with healthcare professionals in training.

The President of the Republic, Patrice Talon, received in Cotonou on Monday, March 16, 2026, health professionals in training as part of discussions on the suspension of hospital internships.

This meeting comes after the authorities’ decision to temporarily suspend the clinical internships of health sciences students in several hospital centers across the country, a measure that had sparked misunderstandings and concerns within the student community and among training supervisors.

According to the official briefing, the head of state spoke with future doctors, nurses, midwives and other trainees in order to clarify the reasons for the suspension, in particular the need to review certain organizational and pedagogical aspects of hospital internships to ensure both the quality of supervision and the safety of the apprentices.

Patrice Talon also encouraged students to show patience and understanding while ensuring that solutions would be put in place as soon as possible to enable the resumption of internships under good conditions.

He stressed the importance of these periods of practical training in building solid professional skills and tailored to the requirements of the health sector.

The discussions allowed participants to raise their concerns, notably about the duration of the suspensions, the modalities for redeploying supervisors and the adjustments to be made to the practical curriculum.

The authorities present assured that further consultations would be organized with training institutions, hospital managers and the relevant professional bodies to define a common roadmap.

Following this exchange, the head of state reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the strengthening of Benin’s health system, emphasizing the quality of training and the alignment between the practical competencies of future professionals and the needs on the ground.