Health alert in Benin: detection of aflatoxin B1 in imported infant cereals

Shipments of children’s cereal imported from France have been reported as contaminated with aflatoxin B1, an extremely toxic substance.

The alert was issued by the European Union, which notified Beninese authorities via the RASFF (Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed) and is demanding immediate measures.

According to the official letter sent to the Beninese Agency for Food Safety (ABSSA), the presence of aflatoxin B1 was detected in a biscuit-flavored infant product distributed on the Beninese market. Classified among the most dangerous mycotoxins, this substance poses a high health risk, particularly for infants and young children.

The European Union is urging Beninese authorities to widely disseminate the information and to cooperate with the RASFF focal point for the necessary technical exchanges. The head of cooperation at the EU delegation, Joël Neubert, specifically encouraged the ABSSA to coordinate investigations with the ministries of Agriculture, Health, Industry and Commerce, as well as with the central health control laboratory.

In response to this alert, the ABSSA is being urged to act swiftly to protect consumers and ensure the possible removal of contaminated products. This case reopens debates about the strictness of controls on imported foodstuffs and the urgency of strengthening food safety systems in Benin.