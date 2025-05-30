Harvard: court temporarily halts Trump administration’s ban on foreign student enrollment

- Publicité-

Harvard University has scored a significant legal victory. On Thursday, federal judge Allison Burroughs issued a temporary suspension of a controversial decision by the Trump administration that sought to bar foreign students from enrolling at the university.

On May 22, 2025, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security revoked Harvard’s certification to admit international students—a major blow to the prestigious Boston institution, which has been in ongoing conflict with the White House.

Harvard swiftly responded the next day by filing a lawsuit, accusing the administration of politically motivated discrimination and arbitrary action.

On May 23, Judge Burroughs issued an emergency ruling: a temporary restraining order freezing the enforcement of the new policy and reinstating the status quo.

During a decisive hearing on Thursday, May 29, the judge extended the suspension, stating that it would remain in effect until both parties submit a joint proposal. A final ruling will follow.

A legal document submitted to the court by the Department of Justice on May 28 indicates that the Trump administration has given Harvard 30 days to formally contest the measure.

A long-running feud reignited

This case is just the latest episode in a prolonged clash between Harvard and the Trump administration. Since returning to office, President Trump has intensified pressure on the university, which many Republicans view as a liberal stronghold.

Harvard has faced financial retaliation, including the freezing of billions of dollars in federal aid after it refused to adopt executive-imposed reforms. The institution is also under threat of losing its tax-exempt status and has been subjected to a series of administrative investigations aimed at undermining its leadership.

More recently, President Trump declared his intention to cap the proportion of international students at Harvard at 15%, and demanded the release of a full roster of enrolled foreign students.

The standoff reflects a troubling escalation in the federal government’s relationship with major academic institutions. Harvard, long seen as a bastion of progressive thought, has become a prime target in a broader political campaign to regain influence over cultural and intellectual centers.