Glazoué Accident: STM Company expresses its compassion and calls for unity in prayer

By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Un accident de bus fait un mort, 9 rescapés et 44 disparus dans le fleuve Ouémé
Two days after the tragedy that occurred on the night of Saturday, August 16 to Sunday, August 17, 2025 in Glazoué, the public transport company STM, owner of the crashed bus, reacted through a statement published on Monday, August 18, on its official website.

The company, based in Togo, extended “its sincere condolences to the grieving families and individuals”, expressing its “deep compassion and solidarity towards the affected passengers, as well as their severely tested families”.

In this statement titled STM in Mourning, the management invited people “to maintain patience and unite in prayer in the face of this tragedy”. They also invoked “Allah” so that He “may soothe hearts and grant peace to the victims”.

The company reminded that it is still awaiting the official conclusions, while stressing that the situation is handled by the competent authorities.

Updated Death Toll

According to the latest information, the Mali-registered bus was carrying 54 passengers. Nine survivors were evacuated to the hospital in the initial hours. After several hours of rescue operations, 26 new bodies were pulled out of the Ouémé River on the evening of Monday, August 18, bringing the provisional death toll to 27.

The bus started from Lomé (Togo) heading towards Niamey (Niger), but lost control near the Thio Bridge, on the Interstate Route No. 2, before plunging into the river.

On its part, the Beninese government extended its condolences to the bereaved families and reaffirmed its commitment to continue the search for any potential missing persons.

