Germany: 81 convicted Afghans expelled

On Friday, July 18, 2025, the German government carried out the deportation of 81 Afghans who had been convicted by the judiciary, as part of a significant tightening of its immigration policy. This decision, driven by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, was denounced by the UN and NGOs, who worry about the safety of the deported individuals in their Taliban-ruled home country.

On Friday, a plane chartered by the German government took off with 81 Afghans, all criminally condemned, headed to their home country. This operation, the second of its kind since last summer, was officially announced by the Ministry of the Interior as a clear message. According to the government, Germany will no longer tolerate the presence of foreign criminals on its soil.

“Perpetrators of serious offenses do not have the right to reside in our country,” reiterated Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt. He himself condemned the convictions for sexual violence, homicides, arson, and drug trafficking. This declaration is part of an overt showing of firmness by the new coalition led by conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who was elected amidst a surge of far-right support in the last election.

However, this demonstration of strictness is not unanimous. As soon as it was announced, the initiative sparked a wave of opposition. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, criticized this as a “forced return” to a dangerous country, warning of real risks of persecution. Amnesty International, in turn, called it an “authoritarian program” and a “demonization of refugees,” while left-wing deputy Clara Bünger condemned it as “cooperation with a terrorist regime.”

A Voluntary Political Maneuver Against the Backdrop of a Divided European Union

These expulsions took place as Berlin was hosting interior ministers from five European Union countries who are also committed to hardening their immigration policies. This is a powerful symbol of strategic alignment, at a time when the issue of migration is deeply dividing Europe.

According to the German government, this latest operation was possible thanks to mediation by Qatar. However, Berlin indicated that it intends to negotiate directly with the Taliban to facilitate deportations in the future, without officially recognizing their regime. “These discussions will have to take place,” admitted Alexander Dobrindt, while ensuring that this does not constitute an “expansion of relations”.

Since the migrant crisis of 2015-2016, during which Germany opened its doors to more than a million refugees, primarily Syrian and Afghan, the country has radically changed its tone. The current coalition has taken steps to repel asylum seekers at the borders, limit family reunification, and tighten access to German nationality.

Friedrich Merz repeated this Friday. “We can only solve the problem in the long term together, within the European Union,” he emphasized. In this context, his interior minister hinted at the possibility of transferring rejected migrants to third countries near their countries of origin if they refuse readmission.