Galatasaray: Victor Osimhen ties Radamel Falcao’s record

Victor Osimhen continues to make history in Galatasaray’s jersey. The Nigerian striker has joined Radamel Falcao in the Istanbul club’s record books, the reigning champions of the Super Lig.

Victor Osimhen shone on Sunday during Galatasaray’s comfortable 4-0 win over Kayserispor. The Nigerian striker scored a goal and provided an assist. A solid performance that allows him to equal a feat previously held by Radamel Falcao.

According to Opta Can statistics, since 2015, Osimhen is one of only two Galatasaray players to have converted all of his penalties in the Super Lig while scoring at least seven goals in the competition. Falcao, who has notably played for Manchester United and Chelsea, is the other player to share this record.

Thanks to his strike against Kayserispor, the 27-year-old forward now has eight league goals this season, confirming his central role in the Lions’ attacking play. Osimhen will look to keep this momentum going on Wednesday, as Galatasaray travel to Istanbulspor in the Turkish Cup, aiming to lead his team to another victory.