Galatasaray: Victor Osimhen ties Radamel Falcao’s record

Victor Osimhen continues to make history in Galatasaray’s jersey. The Nigerian striker has joined Radamel Falcao in the Istanbul club’s record books, the reigning champions of the Super Lig.

Romaric Déguénon
Romaric Déguénon
View all articles
UNCATEGORIZED
0 views
1 min read
Google News Comment
La suite après la publicité
Publicité
You're currently on the classic versionTry Benin Web TV 2.0 now.Discover BWTV 2.0

Victor Osimhen shone on Sunday during Galatasaray’s comfortable 4-0 win over Kayserispor. The Nigerian striker scored a goal and provided an assist. A solid performance that allows him to equal a feat previously held by Radamel Falcao.

According to Opta Can statistics, since 2015, Osimhen is one of only two Galatasaray players to have converted all of his penalties in the Super Lig while scoring at least seven goals in the competition. Falcao, who has notably played for Manchester United and Chelsea, is the other player to share this record.

Thanks to his strike against Kayserispor, the 27-year-old forward now has eight league goals this season, confirming his central role in the Lions’ attacking play. Osimhen will look to keep this momentum going on Wednesday, as Galatasaray travel to Istanbulspor in the Turkish Cup, aiming to lead his team to another victory.

DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
10:43 Uncategorized : Galatasaray: Victor Osimhen ties Radamel Falcao’s record
10:28 Football : FIFA Women’s Club World Cup: Arsenal win the inaugural edition.
10:43 Galatasaray: Victor Osimhen ties Radamel Falcao’s record
You're currently on the classic versionDiscover BWTV 2.0