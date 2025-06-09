Friendly: Russia expects a tough match against Nigeria

- Advertisement -

Russian midfielder Daniel Glebov is anticipating a tough encounter this Friday against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a friendly match at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Victorious over Jamaica in the Unity Cup final, Nigeria is playing its second match of this international break on Friday. The Super Eagles are facing Russia in a friendly match tonight at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

For this first senior-level meeting between the two teams, the Dynamo Moscow player stated that the preparation had been serious, with an in-depth analysis of the Nigerian game.

“We’ve been watching their matches for two days. They are a solid team, with physically strong players who are very technically gifted,” the 25-year-old midfielder said in a pre-match press conference. The Russian international is expecting a quality opposition: “An interesting match awaits us tomorrow. It will be a real test.”

The Super Eagles, three-time African champions, arrive in Moscow with the ambition of refining their team play ahead of the resumption of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. On the other hand, Russia, still seeking to find its footing on the international scene, views this match as an opportunity to gauge its level against a major nation from the African continent.