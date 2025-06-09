Friendly: Nigeria grabs a draw against Russia in Moscow

- Advertisement -

Nigeria challenged Russia in Moscow on Friday night, in a friendly match. In the end, both teams finished with a draw (1-1).

The Super Eagles of Nigeria showed character by coming back to equalize and secure a 1-1 draw against Russia, on Friday night, in a friendly match held at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

The Russians opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark, benefiting from an own goal by Semi Ajayi, who was unlucky during a confused defensive action.

But Eric Chelle’s men responded in the second half. Tolu Arokodare took advantage of a missed clearance by the Russian goalkeeper to equalize and put both teams on level terms.

This encouraging result comes just a few months before the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where Nigeria will face Rwanda and South Africa, among others.

Before this trip to Russia, the Super Eagles had won the Unity Cup in London by dominating Jamaica last weekend.