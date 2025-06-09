GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Live logo
Live logo
Search
spot_img
AccueilSportFootballFriendly: Nigeria grabs a draw against Russia in Moscow
Nigeria

Friendly: Nigeria grabs a draw against Russia in Moscow

Football
Par Romaric Déguénon
Mis à jour:
Moins de 1 min.de temps de lecture
Des joueurs du Nigéria célèbrent leur but
Des joueurs du Nigéria célèbrent leur but
- Advertisement -

Nigeria challenged Russia in Moscow on Friday night, in a friendly match. In the end, both teams finished with a draw (1-1).

The Super Eagles of Nigeria showed character by coming back to equalize and secure a 1-1 draw against Russia, on Friday night, in a friendly match held at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

- Publicité-

The Russians opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark, benefiting from an own goal by Semi Ajayi, who was unlucky during a confused defensive action.

But Eric Chelle’s men responded in the second half. Tolu Arokodare took advantage of a missed clearance by the Russian goalkeeper to equalize and put both teams on level terms.

- Publicité-

This encouraging result comes just a few months before the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where Nigeria will face Rwanda and South Africa, among others.

Before this trip to Russia, the Super Eagles had won the Unity Cup in London by dominating Jamaica last weekend.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Ivory Coast

Laurent Gbagbo: “It’s a fight, so we’re going to fight” (video)

Benin

Benin-Niger Pipeline Case: Nigerians Defeated in the Criet Appeals Chamber

Benin

Road Safety in Benin: Despite Efforts, the Numbers Remain Concerning

Benin

False initiation promise: a scammer tried for taking advantage of a sick man’s distress

Benin

BEPC 2025 in Benin: 128,893 candidates in the running

Benin

Regional securities market: Togo continues its momentum and surpasses the 230 billion FCFA mark raised

Benin

War in Ukraine: a next-generation Russian fighter jet shot down

Benin

Benin: a man on trial for attempting to buy human remains

Benin

Mali: Russian paramilitary group Wagner announces the end of its mission

Nigeria

Mercato: Real Madrid joins the race for Victor Osimhen

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS