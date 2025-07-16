Fighting corruption: Benin joins the UN’s GlobE Network

- Advertisement -

Benin is reinforcing its commitment to the fight against transnational corruption. The government agreed to the country’s adhesion to the GlobE Network initiative during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. This global network was established by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Created in 2021, the GlobE Network aims to facilitate international cooperation in corruption cases by providing competent authorities with an operational framework to detect, investigate, and prosecute cross-border offenses more effectively.

Benin’s membership to this network will allow national anti-corruption bodies to benefit from peer experience sharing and access to a secure digital platform for information exchange. This system is limited to States that have signed the United Nations Charter and parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

The Council of Ministers has instructed the relevant ministers to initiate the necessary steps to formalize this membership. This represents another step in Benin’s efforts to consolidate a transparent governance system aligned with international standards.