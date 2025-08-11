BY COUNTRIES
Fighting against corruption: the BOAD and Benin's HCPC seal a strategic partnership

Fighting against corruption: the BOAD and Benin’s HCPC seal a strategic partnership

By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Jacques Migan, Haut-commissaire à la prévention de la corruption
The West African Development Bank (BOAD) and the High Commission for the Prevention of Corruption (HCPC) of Benin signed, on August 7, 2025, an agreement aimed at strengthening the prevention, detection, and suppression of corruption, fraud, and economic and financial offenses in the UEMOA area.

The agreement was signed by Braïma Luis Soarès-Cassama, vice-president of the BOAD, and Jacques Migan, high commissioner for the prevention of corruption in Benin. This partnership is part of a regional dynamic of pooling expertise, resources and tools for more transparent and effective governance.

The two institutions envision a clear operational framework, based on regular exchanges, technical consultations, and enhanced coordination, to maximize the impact of anti-corruption initiatives in member states.

At the ceremony, Mr. Soarès-Cassama described this agreement as an “important milestone” in regional cooperation, reaffirming BOAD’s commitment to working with the HCPC in a spirit of exemplary partnership. For Jacques Migan, this collaboration with a leading regional institution is recognition of the strategic role of the HCPC, in Benin and in the sub-region.

This protocol is the eighth anti-corruption strategic partnership concluded by BOAD in the region, complementing a solid network of already established collaborations with peer structures, such as the OFNAC in Senegal, the HAPLUCIA in Togo, the HABG in Ivory Coast or the ASCE-LC in Burkina Faso.

By strengthening this institutional network, BOAD aims to contribute to building a healthier economic environment, based on integrity and transparency, and to make the fight against corruption a real lever of sustainable development and regional trust.

