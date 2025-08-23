Escape from Abomey-Calavi Prison: cascading penalties after the escape of a dangerous inmate

- Publicité-

A prisoner escaped from the Abomey-Calavi civil prison on August 18, 2025, causing a major upset in the penitentiary hierarchy. The escapee, a former gang leader sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment, managed to evade the staff’s vigilance by exploiting, according to the initial findings, security gaps in the facility.

The prisoner’s absence was only noted at the time of the inmate roll call. Already targeted by a new legal procedure, this fugitive poses a proven threat, prompting the penitentiary administration to respond decisively.

The prison warden, Idayatou Boukari, and the chief guard, Aballo Osseni, have been relieved of their duties. Four police officers stationed at the detention center have also been placed under strict arrest.

An investigation was immediately opened to find the fugitive and shed light on the circumstances of this remarkable escape that challenges the security of the Beninese prison system.